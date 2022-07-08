Martha Stewart has proposed an amusing solution to her dating woes but her friends should feel worried.

Speaking to Chelsea Handler on the Dear Chelsea podcast, the TV personality said two men she had recently been attracted to were married, one to "the mother of some friends of mine" so she is slightly hoping they will pass away - but she was only joking.

Speaking about attractive men, she said: "They’re all married to friends of mine or something like that.”

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

“Well, it’s very difficult because I think there are certain ages we go through where it’s very tempting because you wanna believe that, ‘Oh, maybe this relationship that they’re in is temporary,” Handler responded.

“Or maybe they’ll die,” Stewart replied, with a laugh. “I always think, oh gosh, couldn’t that person just die.” Stewart continued, “Yeah! Not — not painfully. Just die … But it — it hasn’t worked out.”



Friends of Stewart- watch your backs.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.