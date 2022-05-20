Martin Shkreli looks to have wasted little time since being released from prison, having reportedly signed up to dating app Bumble after just one day.

The ‘pharma bro’ and ‘America’s most hated man’ was released early from federal prison earlier this week and will complete the remainder of his sentence in a halfway house.

He was sentenced to seven years in prison for security fraud in March 2018 and has been released after four years after receiving credit for good behaviour.

Just a day after being let out, Shkreli is reportedly looking for love online.

The 39-year-old set up a profile, according to BuzzFeed reporter Stephanie McNeal on Twitter.

“Martin Shkreli has been out of prison for 2 minutes and is already apparently on Bumble,” she tweeted, posting a screengrab of his profile picture.

The snap shows him grinning against a grey background, complete with his name and age.

Shkreli received his ‘Pharma bro’ nickname when he was CEO of Turing Pharmaceuticals, with the company raising the price of life-saving drug Daraprim from $13.50 to $750 per pill overnight in 2015.

Daraprim treats a rare parasitic disease that affects pregnant women, cancer patients and Aids patients.

“I am pleased to report that Martin Shkreli has been released from Allenwood prison and transferred to a BOP halfway house after completing all programs that allowed his prison sentence to be shortened,” Shkreli’s lawyer Benjamin Brafman said, confirming his client’s release in a statement.

He added: “While in the halfway house I have encouraged Mr Shkreli to make no further statement, nor will he or I have any additional comments at this time.”

