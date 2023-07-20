Matt Damon says is was 'hell' kissing Scarlett Johansson

Actor Matt Damon has opened up about some of the perils of the acting profession and revealed it was “hell” having to kiss his co-star Scarlett Johansson.

The Hollywood actor made the confession during a game for LadBible in which the actor, alongside his Oppenheimer co-star Emily Blunt, had to say whether they agreed or disagreed with a statement.

The topic of kissing co-stars came up when the actors were posed with the statement, “You should tell someone if they have bad breath”.

Both actors strongly agreed with the statement and revealed that rather than tell a person they had bad breath, they would instead ask them if they wanted some gum.

Damon then went on to tell the story about kissing Johansson while shooting the 2011 film We Bought a Zoo, joking it was “hell” having to kiss her and saying, “Can you image how horrible that was for me”.

Matt Damon & Emily Blunt Argue Over Bad American Food | Agree To Disagree | @LADbible www.youtube.com

He explained that they did a kissing scene before lunch and both thought they were done, but instead, the director returned to the close-up shot after Johansson had eaten an “onion sandwich”.

Damon said: “We went to lunch and she and I both thought it was over. She ate an onion sandwich for lunch and she came in and Cameron Crowe had set the camera up and it was a tight shot of the kiss, and she goes, ‘Oh s**t, I literally just had an onion sandwich!’.”

The actor said that for the rest of the scene, he poked fun at her for her onion breath that he actually couldn’t even smell.

Oppenheimer, directed by Christopher Nolan and starring Cillian Murphy, Florence Pugh, Robert Downey Jr, Matt Damon and Emily Blunt is released in cinemas on July 21st.

