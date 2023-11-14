Matthew Perry's ex says 'things aren't adding up' about his death

The ex-girlfriend of Friends actor Matthew Perry has claimed things are not “adding up” about his death.

Perry’s ex Kayti Edwards is a former model and the step-granddaughter of iconic British actress Julie Andrews.

She and Perry reportedly dated in 2006 and in a recent interview, she opened up about the star’s untimely death after the 54-year-old was found unresponsive in a hot tub at his home in Los Angeles on 28 October.

Edwards pointed to Perry’s most recent Instagram post before his death, referencing a hot tub, which could suggest he was “not sober” when he died because he “had a thing with water” when he was on drugs.

Perry had been very open about his struggle with addiction and, in a BBC Radio 2 interview revealed there were several whole seasons of the show he has no recollection of filming because he was “out of it”.

The actor estimated that he’d spent $9 million on sobriety and said in 2021 that he was sober.

But, Edwards claimed that “things aren’t adding up” with the circumstances surrounding Perry’s death.

Speaking to The Sun, she said: “I know Matthew and I know that he wouldn’t have just drowned. I think he might have taken pills in the week leading up to this.”

Initial toxicology reports found there was no meth or fentanyl in Perry’s system at the time of his death and only prescription drugs were found at his home.

Edwards added: “He was paranoid and would take them all, so there wasn’t any evidence, and then go out for more when he was ready to.”

In his last Instagram post, Perry referred to himself as “Mattman” – a clue that Edwards believes suggests he wasn’t sober.

“That Mattman thing was not something he did when he was sober. Mattman would come out when he was not sober and he felt kind of invincible,” Edwards said.

“I was around when he was getting high, although I was not getting high with him, and when I would say maybe he should cool it a little bit with the drugs, he would say, ‘No, I’m Mattman.’”

Perry’s funeral took place on 8 November and was attended by all of his Friends co-stars who paid tribute to him.

