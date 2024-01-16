Matthew Perry was honoured at the Emmy Awards in the most touching way

The life of actor Matthew Perry was honoured at the Emmy Awards in a very touching way after the star died in 2023.

Friends star Perry died on 28 October at his home in Los Angeles at the age of 54, having been found unresponsive in a hot tub. In December, a medical examiner ruled his death was caused by the “acute effects of ketamine”.

Perry received an emotional tribute during the Emmys In Memoriam segment, which honoured those in the entertainment industry who died last year.

During the segment, singer Charlie Puth and singer-songwriter duo The War and Treaty performed Puth’s song 'See You Again', written to pay tribute to actor Paul Walker for the 2015 film Furious 7.

Then, the trio of singers transitioned to an emotional stripped-down piano cover of the Friends theme song 'I’ll Be There for You' by The Rembrandts, as a photo of Matthew Perry closed out the tributes.

The touching nod to Perry and his well-loved character Chandler in the hit 90s sitcom left many people in tears.

“Charlie Puth singing the Friends theme song for the ‘in memoriam’ at the Emmys?! Are you trying to make me sob?” one person wrote.





Another said: “Charlie Puth singing the Friends theme song just for him. I’m sobbing. Matthew Perry you are so loved.”





In a statement following his death, Perry’s Friends castmates Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer released a joint statement, reading: “We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just cast mates. We are a family. There is so much to say, but right now we’re going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss.



“In time we will say more, as and when we are able. For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty’s family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world.”

