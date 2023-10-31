Friends fans in tears as cast mates share statement on Matthew Perry’s death

Fans of the TV show Friends have been moved to tears as the cast broke their silence for the first time since the shocking passing of Matthew Perry.

In a joint statement, fellow cast members Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer described Perry’s death as an “unfathomable loss” and said they were “utterly devastated”.

The 54-year-old actor died on Saturday 28 October after reportedly being found unresponsive in a hot tub at his home in Los Angeles. The post-mortem was inconclusive.

In a statement released to the BBC, the Friends cast members said: “We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew.”

The statement continued: “We were more than just castmates. We are a family. There is so much to say, but right now we're going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss. In time we will say more, as and when we are able.

“For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty's family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world.”

On social media, fans expressed that they were moved to tears, while others were also concerned that the cast had felt pressured to speak before they were ready to.

One fan wrote: “No I’m actually crying.”

“This is heart-wrenching,” another said.

Someone else added: “I hope they’re all doing okay and I hope they’re given time to properly grieve, Matthew was so loved by so many.“

Another said: “They honestly didn't owe us anything but this must be so hard for them to talk and the statement is beautiful and I'm still in disbelief that he's gone.”

The cast mates worked together for over a decade on the series Friends, which ran from 1994 to 2004, in which Perry played the loveable, funny character Chandler.

