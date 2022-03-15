Meghan Markle’s estranged father Thomas has claimed that he argued with a doctor who wanted to write Black instead of mixed on the Duchess of Sussex’s birth certificate.

Thomas Markle made the comment while speaking on a YouTube video with photographer Karl Larsen.

Speaking about Meghan’s claim to Oprah that there had been a conversation around “how dark” her unborn baby would be, Thomas commented that he thought the question was asked “innocently”.

He said: “I don’t think it was meant in any racist way. It’s a curiosity.

“Even before Meghan was born, my friends and Doria’s friends would say ‘I wonder what colour the baby is going to come out’. But there was nothing racist or mean about it, it was just curiosity.”

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

"I even had to argue with the doctor, and have him write that she was mixed on the birth certificate because he wanted to mark down 'Black’.

"I had no problem with Black or white, but in my mind, it should have been mixed."

When she was in school, he said, Markle was given a sheet of paper where she had to mark down what race she was.

Thomas said she was nervous of offending him by selecting Black, and was nervous of offending her mother by selecting white. Instead, he said she drew her own box and ticked that instead.

Remarkable Friendship with Thomas Markle and Karl Larsen (episode 1) www.youtube.com

He also said that the unauthorised biography of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Finding Freedom, is “full of lies” and said he supports his eldest daughter Samantha Markle’s defamation claim against Meghan.

He added: “I’ve been trying for almost four years to get to see my daughter and her ginger husband in a courtroom face-to-face.”

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.