Meghan Markle has humble response to learning Suits has become a huge hit again

The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, appeared stunned after learning that Suits is having a resurgence in popularity.

The legal drama, which aired from 2011 to 2019, was revived on Netflix in June. The Duchess of Sussex played Rachel Zane in the first seven seasons.

During a red carpet interview at Variety's Power of Women event in Los Angeles.

Variety's senior entertainment writer, Angelique Jackson, told Meghan that, according to Nielsen streaming charts, the show had accrued more than 45 billion minutes viewed.



"Is that right?" the Duchess asked, taken aback.

Jackson then asked Markle why she thinks the show has regained popularity in recent months.

"I have no idea," she replied. "It was great to work on, such a great cast and crew, we had a really fun time. I was on it for seven seasons so, quite a bit."





She continued, "It's hard to find a show you can binge watch that many episodes of these days, so that could have something to do with it. But good shows are everlasting."

Rachel Zane, Markle's character, appeared in Suits as a paralegal who became a lawyer. She left the show in 2017 and announced her retirement from acting after becoming engaged to Prince Harry.

In her first joint interview with Prince Harry in 2017, the Duchess of Sussex said that her exit from the show was "a new chapter."

“I don’t see it as giving anything up. I just see it as a change,” she said. “It’s a new chapter, right? And also, keep in mind, I’ve been working on [Suits] for seven years. We were very, very fortunate to have that sort of longevity on a series."

