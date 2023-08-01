Meghan Markle has just demolished a Netflix streaming record

Meghan Markle has just broken an unlikely Netflix record and no, it's not because people have been watching the docuseries about her and Prince Harry again.

Before she was a member of the Royal Family, Markle was an actor on the hit legal show Suits which ran on the USA Network from 2011 to 2019, with Markle appearing in 108 of the 134 episodes of the show, where she played paralegal Rachel Zane.

Despite the show ending nearly four years ago, it has experienced a sudden resurgence in popularity thanks to it now being available in its entirety on Netflix.

In fact, the show has become so popular on the platform that it has smashed the viewing records for an acquired show having been streamed for more than 3.1 billion minutes in a week. The previous show to hold this record was Manifest which had managed just 2.5 billion minutes in a week.

Suits was added to Netflix on June 17th, making it the first time ever the show has been available on there but it has previously been available in other countries including the United Kingdom.

According to Nielsen's streaming data, this marks a 36 percent increase in viewership from the previous week. Deadline adds that Nielsen believes that this will only increase as 75 per cent of those viewing figures are from just the first three seasons of the nine season show.

Markle left the show in 2017 following her engagement to Prince Harry. In a statement, the future Duchess of Sussex said: "From all of us at USA Network and Universal Cable Productions, we want to send our most heartfelt congratulations to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry on their engagement.

"Meghan has been a member of our family for seven years and it has been a joy to work with her. We want to thank her for her undeniable passion and dedication to Suits, and we wish her the very best."

