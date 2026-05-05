This year's Met Gala, themed 'Fashion is Art', was admittedly rather vague, but it also allowed months of preparation for creativity and playfulness. It is one of fashion's biggest nights after all, with 'the bigger, the better' a consistent part of its identity.

Some standout outfits clearly involved meticulous planning and hours of curation – but there's an elephant in the room worth addressing.

A quick glance through some of the men's looks suggests… fairly safe choices. Smart, yes, but essentially a wave of all-black lacklustre suits and completely misunderstanding the assignment.

Inevitably, it didn't go unnoticed online, with criticism coming in thick and fast. Some passionate fashion fans even went as far as suggesting that men should be banned from attending altogether.

"Why are the men at the Met Gala allergic to serving," one person quipped.

Another made a meme out of the night, pretty much summarising the internet's thoughts.

A third pitched putting a ban on the "majority of men".

Another reiterated the sentiment, adding they're "sick of seeing" black suits.

One simply quipped that some of the men "bring nothing to the table every time".

That said, many more highlighted those who went above and beyond, grasping the 'Fashion is Art' concept with both hands.

These include Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar wearing Manish Malhotra, Jeremy Pope wearing Vivienne Westwood, and Hamish Bowles sporting Charles Jeffrey – to name a few.

"Thank you to the men who didn't just wear a black suit to the Met Gala," another signed off.

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