Donald Trump Jr posted about arriving at the White House on Monday (May 4), and sparked a pushback among social media users after referring to it as “dad’s house”.

The 48-year-old shared a video of himself arriving at the official residence of the president and wrote: “Sleepover at dad’s house.”

He added: “It never isn’t surreal to be able to witness this incredible slice of Americana. Just an absolute honor.”

The clip sees Donald Jr walking up the lawn towards the White House, with his father turning and walking with him.

The video was viewed more than a million times on X/Twitter in the space of a few hours. However, critics weren’t happy with Donald’s post, with people quick to point out that it's not 'dad's house', but the 'people's house'.

"That’s the American people’s house, not your dad’s house," someone wrote.

"It's the People's House stupid!" one more commented.

"Not dad's house. He's a renter," another said.

A user wrote: "Contrary to what your Dad obviously believes, it is not HIS house."

"Correction: at the People's house..." one more wrote.





Meanwhile, the White House ballroom continues to attract controversy following a fresh push from Donald Trump after last month’s shooting at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner. At the same time, another construction project from the US president’s administration – an Arc de Triomphe-like structure named the ‘Triumphal Arch’ - is angering social media users.

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