As someone who became involved in the adult entertainment industry at a young age, Mia Khalifa knows what other people should pursue or avoid.

The 29-year-old former porn star spoke about her experience leaving the sex industry, the repercussions, and advice to other young people with Emily Ratajkowski on her podcast High Lows.

Khalifa first became well-known in the adult film industry at 21 years old in 2014.

As soon as Khalifa stepped onto the scene she skyrocketed to fame after doing a controversial sex scene involving a hijab. Just three months after starting her career, she left.

While Khalifa stepped back from pornography, her fame did not.

Now, Khalifa only posts "suggestive" content on OnlyFans, among other jobs, but she has some advice for those looking to follow in her footsteps.

"Never sign anything with the words "in perpetuity" on them, never, ever," Khalifa said. "That is my biggest takeaway that is my biggest piece of advice."

"In perpetuity" means something that continues forever.

Along those lines, Khalifa recommends every person have their "own lawyer look over a contract" before signing anything.

"Never think that someone else who is putting a piece of paper in front of you has your best interest at heart," she says.

Khalifa has been outspoken about how the porn industry can be lucrative. In 2019, Khalifa tweeted that after being compensated for her performance she "never saw a penny again" despite videos of her circulating on popular porn websites constantly.

"I feel like the age should be raised for a production company to own your rights to 21, at least," Khalifa told Ratajkowski.

