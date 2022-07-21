Former porn star Mia Khalifa had divided people after she said that the army is worse than joining OnlyFans.

The 29-year-old appeared on Ziwe Fumudoh's talk show on Showtime where the late-night host asked the influencer and activist "if there is a difference between the sex work industry and Hollywood."

"So we have OnlyFans, and then we have the sex work industry, and then we have, like, actors," Fumudoh said and then questioned: "Is there a difference between these industries, or are we all fundamentally selling our body in some way?"

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter



To which Khalifa made the comparison of people selling their bodies on OnlyFans to working in the army.

"Honestly, I think that selling your body — if we're going by that definition — being in the army is worse than being on OnlyFans," she said.

"Wow," Fumudoh replied.

"You're selling your body to the government," Khalifia added.





@ziwe i asked mia khalifa if there is a difference between the s3x w0rk industry and hollywood #fyp #miakhalifa #ziwe

The TikTok has since gone viral with the clip receiving 2.1m views, 280,000 likes along with thousands of comments from people who has mixed feelings about Khalifa's opinion.

There were plenty of people in the comments section who believed Khalifa was wrong to compare the two occupations.



One person wrote: "Bro what is that logic."

"At least in the army you do something to society," another person said.

Someone else replied: "Everyone thinks army is bad until you suddenly need the protection from the invaders."

"Y’all do realize we need the army right," a fourth person commented.

Meanwhile, there were also many people who supported her comparison and believe her statement to be true.

One person said: "Mia single-handedly dismantling the concept of war."

"I mean… where’s the lie," another person wrote.

Someone else added: "Why would you say something so controversial yet true."

"Some of y'all missing the point," a fourth person replied. "She isn't dissing the people but the structure of gov with the armed forces & treatment after serving."

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.