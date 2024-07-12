Michael Douglas left panellists on The View stunned after candidly revealing an NSFW detail about his marriage to Catherine Zeta-Jones.

The 79-year-old recently appeared on the famed US talk show when attention turned to the couple being avid golfers.

Cohost Alyssa Farah Griffin simply asked what Zeta-Jones makes him do when he loses to her, to which he quipped: "You've gotta whip it out. Drop the trou and whip it out."

The hosts were stumped by the actor's response, with Griffin clapping her hands together and fellow host Sara Haines placing her palms over her mouth.

"That's the secret to a marriage," Griffin joked, with Douglas quipping: "I'm going to be 80 in September, so now I play off of ladies tees, too, so I don't have to do that anymore."

Michael Douglas Talks 25 Years with Wife Catherine Zeta-Jones | The View www.youtube.com





Elsewhere in the segment, Douglas said he felt "deeply, deeply concerned" about president Joe Biden's future prospects.

When asked about George Clooney's feature for the New York Times titled 'I love Joe Biden but we need a new nominee,' Douglas said: "I think it’s a valid point. I’m deeply, deeply concerned. I mean, especially it’s difficult because the Democrats have a big bench, they’ve got a lot of heavy hitters, a lot of talent.

"And I do worry because with the debate…I mean, it was relatively simple: First of all, they should have just told the president to stand up, put a little make up on for the debate and then where to look, and just don’t deal with all of your facts – just deal with [Trump’s] lies."

