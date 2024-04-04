Mickey Gooch Jr has been revealed as the person actor Rebel Wilson lost her virginity to when she was 35 years old in her new autobiography Rebel Rising.

She writes in the memoir: "Micks, I know this might be news to you if you are reading this, but yes I lost my virginity to you."

Rebel said she 'high-fived myself' afterwards at the Greenwich Hotel in New York while filming How To Be Single which Mickey also had a role in.

Rebel, now 44, is now engaged to designer Ramona Agruma and has a daughter named Royce who is 16-months-old.

But who exactly is Mickey Gooch Jr?

He is a 38-year-old actor and comedian who is the son of multimillionaire banker Michael Gooch, founder of the GFI Group.

According to IMDb, Mickey was born and raised in New Jersey and currently resides in Malibu.

He's a partner in production companies Skitbags Entertainment and Kodiak Pictures, which is currently producing a film with Cross Creek Pictures.

As an actor, as well as his role in How To Be Single, Mickey has also appeared in The Clapper, Deported and Madness in the Method.

It's reported he and Rebel dated for six months but their relationship fizzled out - they remain friends to this day.

In her autobiography, Rebel said she was motivated to lose her virginity after her mother was diagnosed with breast cancer.

"Life IS short," she wrote.

"I didn't want to live my life without experiencing sex. Experiencing love. I put it out into the universe that I was finally ready. I was going to feel the fear and just do it.

"Now I'm someone who lives much more in my body. And I'm loving it."

Rebel said she hoped sharing her story sends a 'positive message' to others who may feel pressured to losing their virginity as a teenager.

