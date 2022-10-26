Back in August, podcaster Mike Majlak stirred rumors about the identity of Lana Rhoades' son's father while co-hosting Logan Paul's podcast Impaulsive.

Majlak, 37, said Rhoades was "doing well" and revealed, she had a baby "with a big-time NBA player."

Although the name of the "big-time NBA player" was never revealed, Majlak's insight into Rhoades' life left some wondering how the two know each other.

Majlak is a social media personality who co-hosts Impaulsive alongside Paul and vlogs his life on his YouTube channel. Although it is unclear when Majlak and Rhoades first met, the two became a couple in 2019, after Rhoades retired from her adult film career.

For several years, Rhoades, 26, and Majlak had an on-again-off-again relationship. But in February 2021 the two parted ways for good.

On No Jumper, Majlak explained that the two had "two to three months of good, honeymoon-level relationship" before falling into "the most toxic sludge of [a] relationship ever" for a year.

Rhoades told co-hosts of the BFFS podcast that the two broke up for good because they made plans to move in together but Majlak decided to make a content house instead.

Although both have spoken about their rocky relationship, they seemed to mutually end the relationship.

Rhoades confirmed her son's father was an NBA player after Majlak revealed it on the podcast by posting a TikTok video.

