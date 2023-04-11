Millie Bobby Brown announces engagement to Bon Jovi's son using Taylor Swift lyrics

Millie Bobby Brown has announced her engagement to Bon Jovi's son, Jake Bongiovi, in a wholesome Instagram post.

On Tuesday (11 April), the 19-year-old Stranger Things actress cited Taylor Swift's single 'Lover' to share the big news with her 62.7 million followers. The snap showed the pair looking ecstatic on the beach while showcasing her diamond ring.

"I've loved you three summers now, honey, I want 'em all," she wrote, which was soon flooded with congratulatory messages.

One wrote: "ahhhhh congratulations you gorgeous ray of sunshine," while another added: "THERE IS NO WAY."

A third commented: "Ommmmggggg congratulations!!!!!!!!! @milliebobbybrown this is amazing. So so happy for you darling."

The pair have said to have been dating for two and a half years.

The 19-year-old previously explained how they had met on Instagram where they became friends.

She said: "We met on Instagram. And we were friends for a bit, and then, what can I say?"



The actress made it Instagram official in June 2021, sharing a photo of him on the platform. She later uploaded a photo of him kissing her on her cheek to confirm the news.

