Miriam Margolyes claims Leonardo DiCaprio was 'smelly' on Romeo + Juliet film set

Miriam Margolyes has left people in stitches after footage resurfaced calling Leonardo DiCaprio a "bit smelly."

The British-Australian actress featured alongside the star in Baz Luhrmann's Romeo and Juliet in 1996 when DiCaprio was just 21 years old.

On an episode of This Morning, Margolyes candidly discussed her relationship with DiCaprio, saying the pair got along well.

However, attention soon turned to his hygiene, with Margolyes sharing: "Because it was very hot in Mexico and I think young boys, he was very young at the time, they don't make themselves fragrant, they don't wash all the bits."

"I don't think he'd be delighted you said that on the telly," host Holly Willoughby responded.

It comes after the news that Margolyes will be joining the cast of Doctor Who for its 60th anniversary which will air this November.

Speaking about Doctor Who, Margolyes said: "I’m relieved I got to work on Doctor Who before I died. With sci-fi you never know. Thank you for making an old woman very happy."

To mark the milestone, three episodes will feature David Tennant, before Ncuti Gatwa debuts as the fifteenth doctor in December.

Tennant previously shed light on his decision on rejoining the popular show, telling EW: "The real answer is that I still love it,” he explained to EW. “You do spend your years away from Doctor Who, always watching it. Always thinking of ideas. Thinking about how I would expand it, thinking of stories... It never goes away

"I have been inventing stories in my head ever since I was about six. So when I left the show, that doesn’t stop."

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.







