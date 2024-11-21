YouTube producer to sue MrBeast over multiple claims

A former MrBeast producer is aiming to sue the YouTuber for unpaid wages and overtime.

With more than 330 million subscribers, MrBeast has the most subscribers of any YouTube channel. The 26-year-old is known for his fast-paced and high production videos that feature elaborate challenges.

On 18 November, former MrBeast producer Brittany Carter filed a lawsuit against the YouTuber at the US District Court for the Eastern District.

The producer allegedly worked 75 hours a week without proper compensation. According to the Fair Labor Standards Act, Carter was eligible for overtime pay but claims she was not compensated for the extra hours.

Her base pay was $10,000 a month, which was paid bi-monthly.

Carter’s court documents claim she filed “to recover unpaid wages, overtime, compensatory damages, liquidated damages, and attorney’s fees from Defendant for violations of the Fair Labor Standards Act and the North Carolina Wage and Hour Act”.

Carter moved from California to Greenville, North Carolina in 2022 to work for MrBeast. She was given an apartment by the YouTuber after relocating and signed an “Independent Contractor Services Agreement” upon being hired. She says this was done to avoid paying her overtime.

The former MrBeast producer is claiming she was tasked with responding to calls and messages “any time of the day on all days of the week”.

Carter is now seeking compensation for the overtime work, as well as compensation.

MrBeast's team declined to comment.



