Neil Gaiman shares 'heartbreaking' Sinead O'Connor coincidence hours before her death

Sinead O’Connor’s death at age 56 this week has led to an outpouring of grief from both celebrities and normal people whose lives the iconic singer touched.

Neil Gaiman, the English novelist, is the latest, having shared a coincidence that occurred hours before O’Connor’s death was announced.

Gaiman was at the Golden Notebook bookshop in Woodstock, New York, the writer said, where employees gave him a signed copy of Why Sinead O’Connor Matters by the journalist Allyson McCabe.

He said he did not personally select the book, but “[t]hey chose it for me.” That same day, on 26 July, O’Connor’s passing was announced publicly.

The synopsis of McCabe’s book is as follows: “In 1990, Sinéad O’Connor’s video for “Nothing Compares 2 U” turned her into a superstar.

“Two years later, an appearance on Saturday Night Live turned her into a scandal. For many people — including, for years, the author — what they knew of O’Connor stopped there.

“Allyson McCabe believes it’s time to reassess our old judgments about Sinéad O’Connor and to expose the machinery that built her up and knocked her down.”

Gaiman's fans have responded to the unusual coincidence in their droves.

















Why Sinead O’Connor Matters was published in May 2023.

