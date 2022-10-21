Right-wing network Newsmax banned controversial journalist Lara Logan after she went on a QAnon-like rant earlier this week.

Logan joined Eric Bollings on his show The Balance on October 19th to speak about migrants coming into the US, unleashing a conspiracy-theory rant.

"God believes in sovereignty and national identity and the sanctity of family and all the things that we’ve lived with from the beginning of time,” Logan said. “And he knows that the open border is Satan’s way of taking control of the world through all of these people who are his stooges and his servants.”

Logan went on to claim members of the World Economic Forum want people to "eat insects [and] cockroaches and that while they dine on the blood of children".

People drew comparisons between Logan's rant and a blood libel conspiracy theory, rooted in antisemitism.





In response, Newsmax announced they had banned Logan from the show.

“Newsmax condemns in the strongest terms the reprehensible statements made by Lara Logan and her views do not reflect our network,” a statement from the network says. “We have no plans to interview her again.”

Logan was once the Chief Foreign Affairs Correspondent for CBS News but left in the mid-2000s after making factual errors in a story. Since then, she has purported several conspiracy theories about AIDS, Covid-19, evolution, and Antifa.

Logan was "dumped" from Fox News network earlier this year.

