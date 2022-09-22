American actress Nia Long has become the topic of discussion on social media as the details of Ime Udoka's previously "unspecified violation" of the Boston Celtics policy have been revealed.

On Thursday (22 September), Shams Charania, a writer for The Athletic, took to his Twitter to claim that the Celtics head coach had "an improper intimate and consensual relationship with a female member of the team staff."

This is a significant issue for the franchise and violates its code of conduct.

What's more, Udoka has been in a relationship with Long for over a decade.

It isn't clear if the two are still together, including the time when Udoka had a relationship with the mentioned female staff member.

However, this didn't stop people on the platform from commenting, with many pointing out his mistake, "fumbling" a union with someone like Long.

One person wrote: "FUMBLED NIA LONG????"

"HE CHEATED ON NIA LONG? Ban him from the league," another added.

A third posed the question: "I wanna know where at and who caught them because a team ain't suspending you for maybe a year for cheating on your partner… 'improper intimate and consensual' tells me they were doing at the facility/arena and got caught lol."

Check out other reactions below.

Udoka and Long began dating in 2010 and had a son together in 2011.

And in 2015, they got engaged. While the couple didn't seem to have a concrete plan to walk down the aisle, they supported each other.

An example of the support was during the 2022 NBA Finals between the Celtics and Golden State Warriors, where Long was spotted dancing around in celebration.

The details of the debacle are still clouded, and it wouldn't be fair to make hasty conclusions.

It's up in the air how the Celtics plan to discipline Udoka, but a suspension has been mentioned, with the team debating on the length.

Indy100 reached out to the Boston Celtics and Long's representative for comment.

