Nick Kyrgios bizarrely lashes out at Sam Smith for 'fisherthem' comment

Resident bad boy of tennis, Nick Kyrgious, has taken a swipe at British pop artist Sam Smith over “fisherthem” comments.

The bizarre dig at Smith was in reaction to a TV appearance in which the singer said they would love to be a “fisherthem” and had to change the host’s wording after they said “fisherman” since Smith identifies as non-binary and uses they/them pronouns.

A clip of the interview on BBC’s The One Show was shared online. It heard Smith replying to the question of whether they enjoyed fishing.

Smith said: “I do love fishing, yes. Yeah, I’d love to be a fisherthem,” continuing: “I do it on the sea, and I do it on lakes. I’ve never done it alone. Someone’s almost taught me.”

The interview went viral with multiple Instagram accounts sharing the clip. One such clip was reposted by Kyrigios on his Instagram stories.

The tennis player added the text, “This is so cringe bro I can’t” along with a crying laughing face emoji.

In 2019, Smith came out as non-binary and genderqueer in an interview with actor and TV presenter Jameela Jamil.

At the time, Smith explained: “I’ve always had a little bit of a war going within my body and my mind. I do think like a woman sometimes, in my head. Sometimes I’ve questioned, ‘Do I want a sex change?’ and it’s something I still think about, like: ‘Do I want to?'”

They continued: “But I don’t think it is. When I saw the words ‘non-binary’ and ‘genderqueer’ and I read into it, and I heard this person speaking, I was like ‘F**k, that’s me.'”

