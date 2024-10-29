Nicole Kidman reveals unexpected reason she’s in so many projects right now

Nicole Kidman is booked and busy and there is a very specific reason as to why.

The 57-year-old has been a Hollywood icon for decades, and while some of her peers slow down or take breaks, she has starred in several high profile projects with even more on the horizon.

In 2024, the Oscar-winning actor appeared in the Netflix comedy film A Family Affair alongside Zac Efron. Her upcoming erotic thriller, Babygirl, is already raising eyebrows ahead of its Christmas Day release, as it focuses on an affair between a CEO, played by Kidman, and her intern.

The Australian icon is also leaving her mark on the TV industry. In January she had a leading role in the limited drama series Expats and she somehow found the time to be part of the ensemble cast in Netflix’s mystery drama The Perfect Couple. Speaking of Netflix, the Moulin Rouge actor also has a voice role in the streaming service’s animated film Spellbound, which will be released next month.

Nicole Kidman is in several projects this year. Getty Images / Kevin Winter / Staff

And that’s not all — Kidman is also returning to the Paramount+ series Lioness for season 2, which returned on October 27.

When asked about why she is acting in so many projects at the moment, Kidman told Variety she has considered taking a break from work, but the sheer number of opportunities coming her away have persuaded her to keep going as the projects will create jobs for people.

“There are so many opportunities in terms of being able to be of service to the people who are coming up, and using what I have and can do for people like [Babygirl writer and director] Helena [Reijn],” she told the outlet. “It’s very hard for me to go, ‘Okay, I’m just going to take care of myself,’ because I’m so much about taking care of other people.”

She added: “I’m thinking, ‘I can create more work for people. I can create jobs for people.’ And also, I love it. I have the passion. I’ve just got to take care of my body. I wish I had superpowers because I would love to be everywhere.

“This is what I dreamed of since I was a little girl. I love what I do so I’m going to just give it my all, and then I don’t go out. I go home to be with my family. We do things together. I’m not going out to nightclubs."

The more the merrier!

