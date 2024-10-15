A lipreader thinks they have deciphered what Nicole Kidman said to Salma Hayek in the viral clip where she “pushed” the actress away.

The apparent tense interaction between the two Hollywood A-listers occurred at Paris Fashion Week last month. A clip appeared to show Hayek placing a hand on Kidman’s arm and Kidman appeared to react negatively and push her hand away.

It occurred at the Balenciaga spring/summer 2025 show. The CEO of the brand’s parent company, Kering, is Hayek’s husband François-Henri Pinault.

Sources close to Hayek have since told outlets that the clip has been taken out of context and that there is “ no bad blood ” between the two actresses.

Since the clip went viral, expert lip reader Jeremy Freeman has looked at the footage to give his take on what was said.

Freeman told UNILAD, Hayek said “Let's turn there. OK here,” as she placed her hand on Kidman’s arm to guide her into the right position for a picture.

“Hey, I’m fine, I’m good,” Kidman responded before leaning in to give the singer Katy Perry a kiss. After, she added: “There, it’s enough, it’s OK.”

After Kidman walked away, a voice, presumed to be Kidman’s, appeared to say, “'You don't need it”, to which Hayek replied, “I do”.

Though neither star has publicly addressed the awkward clip that swept the internet, Hayek included a photo of herself and Kidman in an Instagram carousel from the evening.









She captioned the post: “Finally last night the grand finale of my Paris Fashion Week 2025… [clapping emoij] Balenciaga and Demna for a terrific show @katyperry @lindsaylohan @nicolekidman.”

