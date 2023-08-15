Nicole Scherzinger accused of "insensitive"swimsuit photoshoot amid Hawaii homeland fires

Hawaiian native Nicole Scherzinger has been accused of ignoring the plight of her homeland by posting a swimsuit photoshoot on Instagram amid wildfires in Hawaii.

The Maui fires have ravaged 850 hectares of land and is now the deadliest bushfire in US history.

Hawaii Governor Josh Green yesterday confirmed that 93 people had been killed by the raging fires that started on 8 August.

Six fires are still currently burning through the Hawaiian coast, with the Lahaina fire now under 85 per cent containment.

Officials have warned that the death toll will likely rise once again when interior searches of around 1000 torched buildings take place.

Some 2200 buildings and structures have been burnt to the ground.

About 46,000 residents and visitors have flown out of Kahului Airport in West Maui, according to the Hawaii Tourism Authority.

With that in mind, when the former Pussycat Dolls singer posted images of herself in a swimsuit online, people thought she was being insensitive.

Comments have since been turned off and deleted on the post, but before they were, one person reportedly commented on Scherzinger’s pics, “Maui on fire but you out here half naked in your glamorous life … OK”.

Another added, “I just think it’s a bit insensitive bearing in mind what’s happening in (Hawaii)”.

Another agreed, “Time to stop and support Hawaii, show us your doing something instead of posting pictures in bikini”.

However, in fairness to Scherzinger her previous Instagram post was for a fundraiser for Maui and she has since followed it up with a video pleading with those to do what they can. She has also used her Instagram Stories to promote causes helping those in need on Maui.









The cause of the wildfires is under investigation but it hasn't stopped conspiracy theorists spreading claims they were started by a 'space laser beam.'

