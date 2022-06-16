NLE Choppa has raised eyebrows following his not safe for work declaration of love to his girlfriend, Marissa Da'Nae.

On Tuesday (15 June), the Tennessee-born rapper (real name Bryson Lashun Potts) took to his Twitter to share the message accompanied by photos of himself and Marissa by the beach in one and sitting on a rock fixture in another.

"N*tted in you on the first time that I met you, and I did it on purpose cause I want you forever!" he captioned the post.

These sentiments are lyrics in his song "Apart From You."

The photos also appear to be imagery used in the music video to accompany the song, which was released on June 10.

People took to the comments of the post to share their two cents.

One wrote: "What happened to just saying I love you [?]

"People really need to share less," another added, while a third wrote: "What in the f**k lmfaoo and y'all be thinking that s**ts cute too."

"Mfs too comfortable with what they say on this god-forsaken platform," a fourth added.

Someone else quipped: "Put this on one of those chalky hearts and sell it at Valentines."

Despite the moment being uncomfortable for some on the platform, Choppa and Marissa seem to have a deep love for one another, even in times of hardship.

In March, the couple revealed that they had suffered a miscarriage.

They were set to have a baby boy, who was going to be named Seven Da'Shun Potts.

As reported by Complex, Marissa shared their heartbreak on her Instagram.

"Talking bout this is so hard," she wrote alongside a photo of her and Chopp.

"But with Bryson next to me and being my supporter, this has helped me more. Losing our Son is so hard for me. I couldn't function. But he has pulled me through, and I'm thankful to have you by my side and with me along this journey."

