Noel Gallagher admitted to moving his brother Liam’s furniture around so he would think it was haunted and it seemed to have worked.

Oasis fans were enthralled by recent news that the band is getting back together after 15 years, seeing an apparent end to the long feud between the Gallagher brothers.

But, back in their original rock and roll days, like many siblings, the brothers would purposely torment each other. Noel, in particular, played one particularly long-winded trick on Liam by moving the furniture around to play on his fear of ghosts.

According to The Mirror back in 2016, Noel explained: “If we were ever anywhere remotely spooky, we’d tell Liam that the house was haunted, particularly his bedroom.”

He continued: “When he’d get up in the morning and go and have his breakfast, someone would go in and turn the pictures back to front, or f***ing move a lamp beside his bed across the other side of the room.

“He’d arrive pale: ‘Have you been in my f***ing room?’ ‘No, why?’ ‘You’ve been in my room, because now the f***ing lamp is in the toilet.’ ‘No way, f***ing hell. Wow.’”

Years later, it seems Noel’s tricks may have worked on Liam as he revealed he sometimes gets “freaked out” by John Lennon’s rocking chair which he owns.

In an interview with Beats 1 (Apple Music 1) in 2019, he explained: “I’ve got Lennon’s rocking chair somewhere. Well I used to years ago, but I move house quite a bit, man, every couple of years, so I don’t know where,” adding: “It’s probably in storage at the moment, which is a shame.”

“It sometimes freaks me out,” he continued, “Sometimes I come downstairs and it’s rocking on its own.”

