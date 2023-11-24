North West branded 'new Joan Rivers' after roasting Kim Kardashian's 'cheap' Met gown

Kim Kardashian's daughter North West has left viewers in hysterics after "humbling" her over her Met Gala gown.

In the recent episode of The Kardashians, the pair were in New York trying out outfits for the Met Gala.

Kardashian opted for the famed Schiaparelli dress consisting of 50,000 freshwater pearls.

"There’s way too much gaps in the pearls," West told the creative director of the brand and her mum. "It looks like she’s a Hawaiian girl with her dress all ripped."

She didn't stop there, with further critiques of Kardashian's look, slammed the pearls as looking "fake".

"I like the pearls. I just don’t like that it looks like from the Dollar Store," West continued.

The designer called the interaction his "worst nightmare," and said he felt like he was being punked.

The Skims founder went on to politely ask her ten-year-old to go easy on her on the day of the big event.

"I’m not going to lie. I won’t say it at all, if you don’t want me to. But I’m not going to lie."

In another clip, Kardashian had a word with West about her delivery of her criticisms.



"There’s a way to be honest and not hurt people’s feelings, and I want you to learn that because there’s a way to say, ‘No, I might not love that,'" she told her, to which West mocked her using her mum's voice: "You know, I might not love your necklace or your outfit, but I’m just trying to support you, because, you know, whatever you like, you know. Was that good?"

