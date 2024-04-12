Where to watch OJ Simpson documentaries and series after death aged 76

OJ Simpson died on April 11 aged 76 following a battle with cancer, his family announced on social media.

He was a former American football player and actor who was acquitted of the murders of ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman and was later imprisoned for armed robbery and kidnapping.

Simpson initially came into the public eye as a NFL star, playing for Buffalo Bills and San Francisco 49ers before being inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

He then turned to acting before a double murder trial which American media dubbed "the trial of the century" - Simpson was represented by the late Robert Kardashian.

But in 2008, Simpson was convicted of armed robbery and kidnapping in Las Vegas after he along with armed men attempted to retrieve sports memorabilia he claimed belonged to him.

After serving the minimum portion of his 33-year sentence in prison, Simpson was granted parole in 2017.

Before his death he had health struggles as he underwent emergency heart surgery last year and was later diagnosed with prostate cancer.

There have been a number of documentaries, series and dramatisations Simpson has been the focus of.

Below is a selection of them and where to watch them.

OJ Simpson shows the jury a new pair of Aris extra-large gloves, similar to the gloves found at the Bundy and Rockingham crime scene June 21 1995, during his double murder trial in LA Vince Bucci, AFP/Getty Images

Documentaries and docuseries

30 For 30: OJ Made in America - available to buy or rent on AppleTV, ESPN+ and Disney+.

OJ Simpson: The Lost Confession - currently unavailable to watch on streaming services.



Dramatisations

The People v OJ Simpson: American Crime Story - available to stream on Hulu and buy or rent on AppleTV or Prime Video.

The Murder of Nicole Brown Simpson - available to stream on Hoopla, Kanopy, Plex, PlutoTV, or Roku and buy or rent on AppleTV or Prime Video.

