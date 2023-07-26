Olivia Dunne is now so famous it’s unsafe to attend her university classes

TikTok sensation and student gymnast Olivia Dunne has spoken about the impact fame has had on her everyday life, saying that it’s no longer safe for her to attend university classes.

The viral star from Louisiana State University (LSU) has taken TikTok by storm over recent years, but it’s not always been easy for her to prioritise her safety.

Dunne has been competing as a gymnast since 2014. She became a member of the US National Gymnastics Team in 2017.

However, she has now revealed that she can no longer attend her LSU classes in person due to potential threats.

Speaking to Elle, Dunne said: “There were some scares in the past, and I just want to be as careful as possible. I don’t want people to know my daily schedule and where I am.”

It’s not the first time concerns have been raised. Dunne faced a rowdy mob of young men while competing at the University of Utah earlier this year.

Sources said the group of young men disrupted the competition, screaming “put Livvy in” to the point that security had to be called, according to Slate.

The crazed fans made enough of an impact that LSU’s head coach, Jay Clark, said they’d be adding “security detail” when the team goes on the road.





"We will be working to create a perimeter around where we get on the bus, where we load," Clark said according to TMZ.

"I take our team's safety and security very seriously."

Dunne took to Twitter on 8 January asking fans to "be respectful of the other gymnasts and the gymnastics community."

“I will always appreciate and love the support from you guys, but if you come to a meet, I want to ask you to please be respectful of the other gymnasts and the gymnastics community as we are just doing our job,” she wrote.

