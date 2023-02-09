Married at First Sight star Olivia reveals OnlyFans 'pressures'

Olivia Frazer, a Married at First Sight Australia star turned OnlyFans model, has revealed the "pressures" of having a career on the platform.



The 29-year-old joined the platform in May 2022, not too long after her season of the reality series was over.

Speaking with Yahoo! Lifestyle, Frazer said the "downside" to OnlyFans is the sense of entitlement from people.

Frazer shared that she would sometimes get messages from subscribers asking her to give them "a sex tape" or asking to see her nether regions.

"And it's like, I don't do that, and I don't do that, so you gotta settle for what I'm providing," she said.

"Just because you pay $15 a month does not mean that you can expect that from me."

Frazer's plan was to highlight her lingerie collection, but the "pressure" got to her to post more racy content.

"I think I was on it for like three days, and I was like: 'Oh, I guess I've gotta show my boobs now' because people wanted it. I was like: 'You're paying money to be here, so I guess I have to now.' The pressure gets you," she told Yahoo! Lifestyle.

Frazer did tell the outlet that she has recorded intimate videos previously with her ex Jackson Lonie. Still, she doesn't subject herself to posting them, thinking about her family.

Although there is a darker side to her job on OnlyFans, she did explain that the platform helped her during a rough patch in her life.

Frazer said she was receiving a lot of "online hate." But when she found the platform that she "can [be] open [on]" getting "love from people who see [her] point of view" or find her attractive, it boosted her confidence.

"The messages I was getting on OnlyFans to Instagram were polar opposites, and I needed that. It was really a lifeline of a supportive community," she said.

