Olivia Wilde celebrates 39th birthday with cheeky bum tattoo reminder

To commemorate turning 39 years old on 10 March, actress Olivia Wilde shared a picture reminding everyone that she has a tattoo on her bum cheek.

The film actress and director shared a cheeky photo on her Instagram in which she displayed her tattoo and discussed her age in the caption.

In the sepia-toned image, Wilde could be seen standing side-by-side with a female friend who faced the camera, while Wilde herself stood facing away from the camera.

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Both women wore bikinis and Wilde’s bum tattoo of a dragon was clearly visible in the photo, while a reference was made to it in the accompanying post.

She wrote: “39 and feeling fine. Thanks for the birthday love. I milked it for way too long and it’s been great. Here’s to whatever’s next. Probably not another tramp stamp but who knows. #shameless #howdareshe #thehorror.”









In an interview in 2017, Wilde explained: “I have one really bad one … I have a tattoo of a dragon that I got when I was 13,” adding: “You hand over cash, they’ll tattoo a cat. They don’t care.”

She continued: “I was in New York City and I thought it was a great idea, it had a lot of meaning at the time, but now it’s hideous.”

When asked where it is, Wilde said: “It’s on my lower, lower, lower back. It’s not a tramp stamp… it’s over to the right. It’s an a** stamp, which is probably a lot classier.”

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.