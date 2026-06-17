Olivia Wilde calls Harry Styles romance a 'miracle' for surviving public scrutiny

Olivia Wilde has revealed it was a "miracle" that the intense public scrutiny surrounding her relationship with Harry Styles never managed to impact their bond. The American actress and director, 42, and the former One Direction star, 32, dated for nearly two years before their separation at the close of 2022.

While the couple rarely addressed their romance publicly, Wilde has now spoken out about the backlash she faced, asserting it did not ultimately affect them. Speaking on the Call Her Daddy podcast with host Alex Cooper, she reflected: "Oh man, it really did upset people."

She continued: "It was crazy. I don’t know how much I understand it yet. I understand it had very little to do with me. People were f****** p***ed. I think it also had a lot to do with the kind of parasocial relationship people have with him which is a burden that is very weighty and not something I envy. He carries it with grace." Wilde added that such a responsibility is "enormous" and "impossible" for stars to bear.

Describing their time together, Wilde said: "It’s wild because we had the loveliest relationship, so sweet and beautiful, and really very domestic and lovely. I think we existed in this little bubble, and the judgment never got in, which was a miracle, a testament to us making that happen. I think that people were mad. It was almost like the happiness made them mad."





Harry Styles (L), British actress Gemma Chan (2ndL), US actor Chris Pine (2ndR) and US director and actress Olivia Wilde pose during a photocall for the film "Don't Worry Darling" Getty

During their relationship, Wilde made a rare comment to Vogue, stating: "I’m happier than I’ve ever been. And I’m healthier than I’ve ever been, and it’s just wonderful to feel that." Addressing criticisms of their age gap, she added: "It’s obviously really tempting to correct a false narrative. But I think what you realise is that when you’re really happy, it doesn’t matter what strangers think about you. All that matters to you is what’s real, and what you love, and who you love."

In recent months, Styles has been linked to American actress Zoe Kravitz, 37, with engagement rumours circulating after they were first seen together last August. Kravitz, in an interview with British Vogue, acknowledged being "aware" of the public discussion surrounding her relationships, describing it as "overwhelming".

"I’m aware it’s happening. I’m aware of when it’s happening, like when there are eight people outside my house, that’s super uncomfortable," she said. "I’m aware of all the ingredients that create the thing we’re talking about. But that doesn’t mean you’re necessarily OK with it."

PA has contacted representatives for Harry Styles for comment.