Oprah's response to fan who couldn't afford $100 gift has raised eyebrows

An old video of Oprah Winfrey giving a fan gift some shady gift advice is recirculating on TikTok.

Every year, Oprah, 68, makes a list of her favorite things as a gift guide for people around the world.

When she had her television show Oprah, she would give out her favorite things to her audience members - which sometimes included a car.

As the ultimate gift giver, one fan decided to ask the talk show host for some advice on giving his mother a gift because she was "not doing well" in a video posted by TikTok user 10gsocial.

As Oprah pondered the gift idea, she recalled a small, red, jewelry box that appeared on her favorite things claiming it was "a hundred and something dollars."

However, the person behind the camera claimed it was too expensive and wanted something lower in price.

"Lower than $100?" Oprah asked giving the person a confused look.

It is unclear what year the video is from but a red jewelry box was on Oprah’s Favorite Things from 2010.

According to the list, it retailed for $179.

@10gsocial Oprah knows hiw to give a sentimental gift #oprah #tv #gift #christmas #suprise

The person behind the camera told Oprah they needed a "sentimental" gift which Oprah had a perfect idea for.

"You do a list of your top 10 reasons why you love her," Oprah said. "And you make a beautiful card."

The person thanked Oprah for her idea before she walked away.

While the gift idea may have been a cute idea, commenters thought the interaction was a bit shady from Oprah's facial expression to her gift suggestion after realizing the person could not afford $100.

"She said oh you poor? I got a better gift for you," one commenter wrote.

"She said it’s either $100 or it’s nothing," another person commented.

"This queen. This is queen behavior," a person wrote.

Some came to her defense, claiming $100 for a gift is not out of touch.

"Oprah is a billionaire but she gave a gift suggestion that’s $100 .. but y’all saying she’s out of touch lol," a person wrote.

"I think Oprah handled this and answered this very well," a commenter said.

