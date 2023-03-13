The Oscars changed the color of the red carpet and it had a major flaw

There’s a reason people advise against getting a white or cream carpet - they’re pretty tricky to keep clean.

This year’s Academy Awards chose to learn that lesson the hard way as they swapped the iconic red carpet for a champagne-colored one.

On Sunday, celebrities nominated, or presenting, an Oscar strutted their stuff down the light beige carpet, which was a major deviation from the well-known red.

It’s the first time the Academy is not using a red carpet since 1961.

Oscar organisers said they chose the new color to evoke “clean and peacefulness” while not clashing with the orange tent pitched over attendees.

But with so much foot traffic over the champagne-colored carpet, it picked up dirt and debris quickly.

On Twitter, people shared videos of the dirty carpet, and their opinion of the color.

In recent years, award shows and galas have chosen to opt out of the classic red carpet for something different.

Last year, the Met Gala chose a light red and blue carpet - which unfortunately got extremely dirty.

This past year the Emmys went with a gold carpet and the Golden Globes went with a grey one.

Mindi Weiss, an event planner to the stars, told New York Times said the change in carpet colors is because red clashes with people’s outfits.

“It has to match the dresses, and the red clashed,” Weiss told NYT.

But perhaps a champagne color was not the right move.





This year’s host, Jimmy Kimmel, joked that the soothing carpet represented that “no blood will be shed” - an allusion to last year’s slap between Will Smith and Chris Rock.

Maybe next time the Oscars should opt for black.

