Chris Rock reveals whether Will Smith's slap hurt or not

It was one of the biggest moments of 2022, and Chris Rock has joked about how much thatinfamous Oscars slap from Will Smith hurt, almost a year on from the incident.

When Rock, as the award ceremony's host, made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith's shaved head, her husband got up on stage where he slapped Rock in the face before returning to his chair where he yelled at Rock to “keep my wife's name out of your f***ing mouth."

Smith later apologised to Rock for his actions and received a 10-year ban from the Oscars over the altercation.

Now, Rock appears to see the funny side of the shocking moment as the comedian cracked jokes about being on the receiving end of the smack as he workshopped material for his upcoming live Netflix special, Selective Outrage.

During an arena show in South Charleston in January, Rock answered what everyone wanted to know.

"The thing people want to know: did it hurt? Hell yeah, it hurt," the 58-year-old joked, a source told the Wall Street Journal.

Rock then went on to compare the different roles he and Smith have played over the years.

US actor Will Smith (R) slaps US actor Chris Rock onstage during the 94th Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 27, 2022 Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images

"He played Muhammad Ali! I played Pookie! (in ‘New Jack City’)."

Their animated parts also got a mention, with Rock playing Marty the zebra in Madagascar (2005) and Smith playing Oscar the shark in Shark Tale (2004).

"Even in animated movies, I’m a zebra, he’s a f**king shark," he jested.

"I got hit so hard I heard 'Summertime' ringing in my ears."

At one point in the show, Rock also referenced the size difference between him and Smith.

“Will Smith is a big dude. I am not,” Rock said. “Will Smith is shirtless in his movies. If you see me in a movie getting open heart surgery, I’m gonna have a sweater on.”

It's not the first time Rock has commented on the slap as he previously said during a set in New Jersey, last July, according to US Weekly:

"Yeah, that s*** hurt, motherf***er. … But I shook that s*** off and went to work the next day … I don't go to the hospital for a paper cut."

Chris Rock: Selective Outrage is set to stream live on Netflix at 10 p.m. ET on Saturday, March 4, from the Hippodrome Theatre in Baltimore.

