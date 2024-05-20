Celebrities condemn P Diddy’s ‘pathetic’ apology over hotel video

Celebrities including 50 Cent have condemned P Diddy’s apology video, which was posted after footage was released showing the 54-year-old attacking his ex-girlfriend Cassandra “Cassie” Ventura.

The footage taken from CCTV shows a 2016 incident where Combs chased singer Ventura down a hotel hallway, dressed only in a towel, before punching and kicking her. Combs then tries to drag Ventura down the hall.

The footage appears to corroborate several allegations made in a lawsuit brought by Ventura in 2023, in which she claimed she was trafficked, raped and beaten by Combs on several occasions over 10 years.

Prior to the hotel security footage coming to light, Combs had strongly denied all of the allegations against him.

“My behavior on that video is inexcusable,” Combs said in the new clip posted on social media. “I take full responsibility for my actions in that video. I’m disgusted.”

He referred to the moment caught on camera as “one of the darkest times in his life”, saying he was “f***ed up” and is “disgusted by his actions”.

Combs added that he “has asked God for his mercy and grace” but is “not asking for forgiveness”.

Saying that he had gone to therapy and rehab after the 2016 incident, he added: “It’s so difficult to reflect on the darkest times in your life, but sometimes you got to do that. I was f***ed up – I hit rock bottom – but I make no excuses. My behaviour on that video is inexcusable.”

Celebrities including 50 Cent – real name Curtis Jackson – have reacted to the apology on social media, with the rapper commenting: “This is not going to work, who is advising him right now? SMH bad move.”

Aubrey O’Day has been a longtime critic of Diddy. She condemned the musician for not apologising to Ventura, writing on Twitter/X: “Diddy did not apologize to Cassie. He apologized to the world for seeing what he did.”

Twitter/X

Meredith Firetog is a partner at Wigdor LLP, which is the legal firm representing Ventura. She released a statement via Page Six, saying: “Combs’ most recent statement is more about himself than the many people he has hurt.

“When Cassie and multiple other women came forward, he denied everything and suggested that his victims were looking for a payday.



“That he was only compelled to ‘apologize’ once his repeated denials were proven false shows his pathetic desperation, and no one will be swayed by his disingenuous words.”

Combs is currently facing a string of civil lawsuits, which have accused him of sex trafficking, sexual abuse, and rape. Combs has vehemently denied the allegations against him, while his lawyers have branded the lawsuits and their accusations as money grabs, “baseless” or “sickening.” The musician has not been formally charged.

