Paris Hilton thought she was asexual before she met her husband

Paris Hilton has been speaking openly about her life following the release of her new memoir, describing how her attitude to sex changed after first dating her husband.

The socialite and media personality said she'd thought of herself as “asexual” in the past despite being viewed as a “sex symbol”.

“I was known as a sex symbol, but anything sexual terrified me,” Hilton told Harper’s Bazaar.

“I called myself the ‘kissing bandit’ because I only liked to make out. A lot of my relationships didn’t work out because of that.”

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Hilton went on to discuss that her attitude changed when she met Carter Reum, who she married in 2021.

“It wasn’t until Carter that I finally am not that way. I enjoy hooking up with my husband.”

The pair began dating in 2019 after knowing each other for 15 years Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy





She went on to say: “I just feel like after all the hell I’ve been through, I’m finally getting what I deserve, which is someone I can trust and someone to build a real life with.”

Hilton first became a household name for being the glamorous socialite with her catchphrase “that’s hot”.

Her book ‘Paris: The Memoir’, which was released earlier this month, sheds light on some of her most character-forming and, in some cases, traumatic experiences – including the sex tape with Rick Salomon which was distributed, despite the fact she said it was “intended for personal use only”.

It comes after Hilton was spotted at the BBC picket line earlier this month when journalists went on strike to defend local news.

In a viral post online, Twitter user Rosie (@rosiehuz) wrote: "Comrade Paris Hilton on the BBC NUJ picket line this morning in London (yes it's really her)."

The photo showed the star, who welcomed her first child Phoenix in January, chatted away with strikers.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.