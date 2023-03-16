Paris Hilton was spotted at the BBC picket line on Thursday (16 March) after journalists strike to defend local news.

In a viral post online, Twitter user Rosie (@rosiehuz) wrote: "Comrade Paris Hilton on the BBC NUJ picket line this morning in London (yes it's really her)."

The photo showed the star, who welcomed her first child Phoenix in January, sporting a blue velvet dress, heels and sunglasses, as she chatted away with strikers.

Many people flocked to the tweet to ask whether the post was genuine, to which Rosie responded: "Question: Is this real? Answer: Yes it was shared by the partner of a colleague who was on the picket today. Also, Paris was on Woman's Hour today (for Radio 4, which is not on strike)".

Hilton appeared on Woman's Hour to promote her new book 'Paris: The Memoir.'

It comes after members of the National Union of Journalists (NUJ) went on a 24-hour strike from 11 am on 15th March.

Michelle Stanistreet, National Union of Journalists (NUJ) general secretary, said: "Staff are striking this week as a last resort - they are under no illusion that the BBC’s plans will undermine already hollowed out local radio content across England. It’s not simply a question about jobs and conditions for our members – they believe passionately in the value that quality local content brings to their audiences, journalism that is trusted and relied upon in the communities they serve.

"The BBC’s raiding of local radio budgets to fund its Digital First strategy is wrongheaded and risks undermining a vital part of our public service broadcasting. People want local relevant news that is accessible, and that should remain a core part of the breadth of BBC output."

Paul Siegert, NUJ national broadcasting officer, added: "Plans by the BBC to cut local radio services will have a lasting impact on journalists and listeners who rely on services each week for the breadth of programmes produced.

"This is the biggest shake-up for several decades and runs contrary to the BBC’s own claims of valuing local services. Members on strike this week want the BBC to present a solution that can resolve this dispute and prevent widespread cuts."

