It’s been 17 years since Paris Hilton missed out on the Best Actress Oscar for her scream queen expertise, when she got staked and bombed in the horror flick House of Wax.

And although it wasn’t the first time she appeared in a horror movie (it was the 2002 film Nine Lives), Hilton is making her cinematic return.

Alongside Sky Ferreira, Hilton stars in the porn horror film 18 & Over, produced by Pretty Little Liars Star Ashley Benson.

But there’s a catch - the movie is only available to those who buy one of the 10,000 limited edition NFTs for a whopping $263 each.

For the initial two months of its release, people who purchased one of the NFTs from Nifty Gateway can watch an exclusive “collector’s cut” of the film via a private link before the theatrical cut is released later on this year.

The producers Hercules Film Fund and Rhea Films also noted that “long-term holders” of the NFT will receive other perks such as joining a collector’s community and virtual hangouts with the talent, movie, and director. The NFT also acts as an invite to get into the movie’s Los Angeles premiere.

The slasher’s trailer follows Vicky (played by Ashley Benson), a woman looking for a spiritual escape of sorts following the end of her relationship. She ended up finding it in a remote cabin, working as a webcam girl for an adult livestreaming website that is called 18 & Over.

In the midst of that, there is also a masked murderer wielding a crowbar on the loose that gives Jason from Friday the 13th vibes.

One night the power went out, and Vicky was terrorised by the masked character too.

Could you imagine if Hilton was the murderer? That would be interesting to see!

(L-R) Paris Hilton and Sky Ferreira 18&Over/YouTube

With Benson producing and co-created with filmmakers Jimmy Giannopoulos and Diomedes Raul Bermudez, 18 & Over utilises the backdrop of quarantine and the pandemic to what filmmakers called “a night of terror”.

It’s also the sophomore feature from Giannopoulos, who last directed a Brooklyn mob thriller Benson co-starred in, The Birthday Cake.

“After deciding to shoot this film in the middle of the pandemic, we wanted to make something that would be fun but still a terrifying slasher for audiences during these tough times,” Giannopoulos told Deadline.

It’s also worth noting that the film’s cast along may take you for a wild ride.

With Hilton as herself and Sky (who appeared in horrors like The Green Inferno) as Stacy, Baywatch icon Pamela Anderson and model Winnie Harlow are set to appear as Sheriff Rogers and Lauren, respectively.

Harlow’s Lauren is seemingly a part of the film’s opening kill scene with musician G-Eazy (who is responsible for crafting the film’s score, which is a first for a rapper).

Other actors such as Jake Weary (It Follows), Luis Guzmán, Jon Foster, Duke Nicholson, John Robinson and Lindsey Pelas have also been recruited for the cast.

