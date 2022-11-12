Everyone wants to know Pete Davidson's secret. Now, his friend and fellow comedian he has all the answers – straight from the horse's mouth, apparently.

The former Saturday Night Live star has famously been associated with a string of A-list partners, including Bridgerton actress Phoebe Dynevor, model Kaia Gerber, Underworld actress Kate Beckinsale, pop sensation Ariana Grande, and more recently a nine-month relationship with Kim Kardashian.

Well now, comedian Jay Pharoah has opened up about his pal's dating history – and put it down to "his endowment."

Speaking on SiriusXM's The Jess Cagle Show, Pharoah jokingly claimed: "He confirmed it. He was like, 'Yeah bro, it's like nine inches.' I was like, 'What? Word. Oh, snap we twins. That's crazy,'"

He added that "there's something in the sauce" when it comes to Davidson.

"Pete Davidson, that's my guy. Oh, I love him," he said.

Jay Pharoah Confirms Pete Davidson BDE Rumors: "We're Twins" www.youtube.com

Pharoah crudely added: "Hey, I'm proud of him. … I look forward to hearing the report that he smashed Oprah Winfrey and Bill Gates' ex-wife because she's still a billionaire,"

"And whoever else is a billionaire out here is on Pete Davidson's hit list. … If the queen was still alive, he would've slept with her."



Earlier this year, Davidson said that there was a "curiosity" surrounding him – well, according to his friends at least.



During a stand-up performance, he likened himself to a "diamond in the trash".

He joked that the "classic" Tropic Thunder "doesn't belong in the trash" and that he shared the same description.

"I'm Tropic Thunder. I'm the diamond in the trash," he quipped. "It's a steal."

