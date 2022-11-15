At just 28 years old, comedian, actor and former SNL star Pete Davidson has quickly established himself as quite the catch with a string of high-profile relationships that would rival even some of Hollywood’s greatest ladies' men.

The likes of Jack Nicholson, Ben Affleck, Leonardo DiCaprio and Warren Beatty all have reputations for chopping and changing their relationships at the blink of an eye and Davidson is doing the same for a new generation.

Davidson, who made his debut on Saturday Night Live when he was just 20, has had a string of high-profile relationships with women in the entertainment industry.

Latest rumours suggest he and Emily Ratajkowski are dating with popular celebrity gossip account Deuxmoi, posting an alleged sighting of Ratajkowski and Davidson looking cozy on a date in Brooklyn, New York.

"CAN’T BELIEVE I’M SAYING THIS ANON PLS," read the all-caps anonymous submission on Instagram. "EMRATA AND PETE DAVIDSON ON A DATE IN BROOKLYN TOGETHER. HOLDING HANDS AND ALL.

"His hands were all over her and they’re clearly hooking up," the post claimed.

2021-2022: Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian, who hosted SNL last October to widespread praise, sparked rumours after sharing an on-screen kiss.

Speculation was rife, with several private meetings throughout the year – despite sources suggesting they were just friends.

Davidson and Kardashian soon went red-carpet official in 2022, and the comedian made his debut on The Kardashians reality show.





Nine months later in August, the pair parted ways due to work schedules.





2015: Carly Aquilino

Davidson dated his fellow comedian and New Yorker around 2015 and their relationship appears to have remained fairly amicable since. They both appeared in Davidson’s semi-autobiographical movie 2020 movie The King of Staten Island.

2016-2018: Cazzie David

In a potentially confusing mashup of names, Davidson started dating Larry David's eldest daughter Cazzie David in 2016. Sadly this never resulted in Davidson getting a run on Curb Your Enthusiasm where he could have talked to Larry about the awkward tattoos that he had gotten about his daughter.

David revealed in her book that she asked Davidson for a break from the relationship but quickly u-turned on the decision. However, David didn't go back to the relationship as he soon began dating singer Ariana Grande instead. However, David doesn't appear to be too bitter toward Davidson. In a book of essays called No One Asked For This published in 2020, David wrote: "Pete. I love you…. Your bravery inspires me and your friendship means the world to me."

2018: Ariana Grande

Possibly the most chaotic relationship of Davidson's life so far has to be what happened with Grande. The pair dated from May 2018 until October 2018. In that short amount of time. Davidson got two Grande tattoos, they moved in together and also got engaged. The term 'Big Dick Energy' also became popular because of this relationship when Grande inadvertently suggested that Davidson was well endowed in the trouser department. And just like that, after six rollercoaster months, the whole thing was over. Once again though Davidson appeared to have left a positive impression as Grande lovingly name-checked him on her smash hit 'thank u, next'.

2019: Kate Beckinsale

Moving on from Grande, Davidson hooked up with Hollywood star Kate Beckinsale. Despite there being a 20-year-age gap between the pair they both displayed the same amount of PDA that you would usually associate with teenagers. During just their handful of months together, the couple made headlines for a very public making-out session at an ice hockey game with a very awkward Antoni from Queer Eye sitting next to them.

Davidson even found time to joke about the relationship on SNL after the image of him and Beckinsale making out went viral. Addressing the age gap, the comedian said: "Apparently people have a crazy fascination with our age difference. But it doesn’t really bother us, but then again, I’m new to this, so if you have questions about relationships with a big age difference just ask Leonardo DiCaprio, Jason Statham, Michael Douglas, Richard Gere, Jeff Goldblum, Scott Disick, Dane Cook, Derek Jeter, Bruce Willis, Harrison Ford, Tommy Lee, Alec Baldwin, Sean Penn and whoever the president of France is, Mel Gibson, Billy Joel, Mick Jagger, Sylvester Stallone, Eddie Murphy, Kelsey Grammer, Larry King, Larry King, Larry King, Rod Stewart and Donald Trump."

Amen to that.

2019: Margaret Qualley

Shortly after the Beckinsale relationship ended Davidson began seeing actor Margaret Qualley, the daughter of 90s rom-com legend Andie MacDowell. This was possibly the most uneventful of all Davidson's relationships and it was over within a blink of an eye.

2019-2020: Kaia Gerber

Continuing the trend of dating women with famous parents, Davidson began seeing actor and model Kaia Jordan Gerber, the daughter of supermodel icon Cindy Crawford. Again this relationship was very short as they began seeing each other in late 2019 and the whole thing was over by January 2020. The end of the relationship was purely down to Davidson who had checked himself into rehab. The star, who is open about mental health and his struggles with addiction said during a podcast interview: She’s very young, and I’m fucking going through a lot, and it was before I went to rehab. It’s just, like, she should be having fun. She shouldn’t have to worry about some dude that just has issues and shit. She should be enjoying her work.”

2021: Phoebe Dynevor

Once it was safe to start dating again after Covid-19, Davidson shacked up with Bridgerton star Phoebe Dynevor. The pair were spotted canoodling at Wimbledon and Davidson even called her his "celebrity crush" in a Zoom event for fans. However, like most recent Davidson relationships, this was over before it got going. It did feature one great moment though when Dynevor's co-star Regé-Jean Page hosted SNL and Davidson was featured in a Bridgerton sketch where he played opposite Dynevor's character from the show, albeit imitated by Chloe Fineman.

