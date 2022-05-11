There’s been more to emerge in the libel trial between Rebekah Vardy and Coleen Rooney than we ever could imagine, and Peter Andre has found himself playing an unexpected role.

Day one of the trial on Tuesday saw Vardy speak about a sexual encounter with musician Peter Andre, all while being called to give evidence regarding accusations by Rooney of leaking information to the media.

She was asked about respecting other people's privacy by David Sherborne, the barrister representing Rooney.

It was then that Sherborne brought up the time that Vardy spoke about Andre's penis to the News Of The World in 2004 which saw her describe Andre's penis a "miniature chipolata".

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter.

The 40-year-old said the interview she gave about Andre was "something I deeply regret and something that is very much a part of my past." She added that she was "forced into" mentioning it to the press.

Andre's name made an unexpected appearance in the trial this week Getty images

Now, Andre has reportedly spoken about the comments, writing in a series of apparently now-deleted comments [via The Mirror]: “Do you know how hard it is to keep biting my lip on situations?

“But the way I look at it, most people saw in the jungle how an acorn turned into an oak so I think I’m ok. At least she has now admitted it wasn’t true and was forced to say it.”

In 2019, Rooney, wife to former football player Wayne Rooney, posted a long message on her social media in which she accused Vardy of taking information from her private Instagram and giving it to The Sun.

Vardy, wife to Leicester City football player Jamie Vardy, has vehemently denied all accusations.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.