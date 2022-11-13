Further proving that he is a national treasure, comedian Peter Kay has managed to squeeze in a dig at former health secretary turned I’m A Celebrity star Matt Hancock while thanking fans for supporting his new UK arena tour.

The Phoenix Nights and Car Share actor was due to perform a string of shows in 2018 and 2019, but these were cancelled due to “unforeseen family circumstances”.

This new tour, which includes a monthly residency at the O2 from December to February 2025, will be his first new stand-up show in 12 years.

Back in 2010, he toured The Tour That Doesn’t Tour Tour… Now On Tour, which entered the Guinness Book of World Records in 2012 as the most successful stand-up tour of all time – after playing to 1.2 million people.

Funnily enough, it was actually during an ad break for the first episode of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here last Sunday that he announced he was going back on the road.

In an accompanying statement, he said: “It’s good to get back to what I love doing best: stand-up comedy – and if there’s ever a time people need a laugh, it’s now.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

“And with the cost of living at an all-time high, ticket prices are starting from £35 – the same price they were on my previous tour in 2010.”

As you might expect, demand was incredibly high for tickets to the tour, with SJM Concerts issuing a statement apologising for “a number of technical issues” people experienced during the O2 Priority pre-sale on Thursday – including the mobile app crashing for some looking to nab tickets.

Seats then went on general sale on Saturday, in a clamour for tickets described as “hell” for those hoping to secure a coveted ticket.

Addressing the high demand later that day, Kay said: “Thank you! Absolutely blown away by the ticket sales so far, especially as some of the shows aren’t for a good while yet, but don’t worry, we’ll have a laugh when we’re all together. Much love, Peter.

“P.S. Matt Hancock IS a proper b***-end.”

The 49-year-old’s comments came a day after Mr Hancock was seen eating a range of grisly grub on Friday’s episode of the popular gameshow, including a sheep’s vagina, a cow’s anus and a camel’s penis.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.