PewDiePie mocks MrBeast's advice on getting YouTube subscribers

YouTuber PewDiePie made his thoughts clear on the advice fellow content creator MrBeast gave to those who want success on the video-sharing platform.

The 34-year-old, whose real name is Felix Kjellberg, had previously been YouTube's most-subscribed creator, a crown now held by MrBeast, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson.

Last year, PewDiePie and MrBeast even collaborated on a video together so it seems the pair have a friendly relationship.

Though in a recent video called 'Bad YouTube Advice', PewDiePie and fellow creator CinnamonToastKen weren't afraid of laughing about tips MrBeast gave to wannabe YouTubers.

The first piece of advice the 26-year-old gave was for creators to ensure they have long-term goals in mind and a 10-year plan where they're "grinding" and "work like hell" as he believes there is a "good chance you'll make it".

"That’s kind of a big commitment," PewDiePie said with a chuckle. "Ten years! I get the point, but damn. Imagine you’re nine years in, and still no one gives a sh*t about your channel, and you're like, 'one more year, here we go!'"

(Left) PewDiePie and (right) MrBeast are two of the biggest content creators on YouTube / PewDiePie/YouTube & Brendon Thorne/Getty Images

Both PewDiePie and CinnamonToastKen agreed that maintaining momentum is key to success as a content creator.

The two then reacted to another clip of MrBeast where he claimed that your first ten videos "are not gonna get views" and advised those wanting a YouTube career to "make 100 videos and improve something everytime".

However, this wasn't something PewDiePie and CinnamonToastKen necessarily agreed with from their own personal experience.

"I got views on my first video," Ken said.

"Well, there you go!" PewDiePie laughed. "What does MrBeast know about YouTube?"

"That was a long time ago," Ken added to provide further context. "Nowadays it’s really hard to break through."

But PewDiePie remarked: "For the first time, it seems like the algorithm actually serves me new videos of smaller channels. That would never happen before."

Upon looking back at his rise on the platform, PewDiePie did share similar sentiments to MrBeast on how to thrive on YouTube.

"You just have to try really hard," he said. "It's like anything; if you want to stand out, there's gonna be a million people doing it. You just have to try really f***ing hard."

