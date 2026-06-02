Phoebe Bridgers has surprised fans by announcing a Madison Square Garden show - with tickets starting at just $1.

The singer will perform at the famous New York venue on June 4, hosted in collaboration with music streaming service TIDAL.

What's more, the gig is a benefit show, meaning the proceeds will go to the Immigration Bond Freedom Fund which helps people out of immigrant detention facilities while their cases are processed.

Fans had to register before 11:59 p.m. EST Monday June 1 for a chance to win a ticket, where the tickets will then be distributed via a raffle, those who enter had to donate a $1 or more (the amount doesn't impact chances of securing tickets).

Those lucky fans who have been selected for tickets will be notified by 1 p.m. on Tuesday, June 2, and will have automatically purchased the ticket(s) via credit card, while those who didn't get selected can still join a waitlist for tickets if they become available.

Tickets will then be emailed out on the day of the show this Thursday, where there is a no mobiles, watches mart glasses, cameras or recording devices policy, according to NME.

This latest news from Bridgers comes after she played a pop-up tour playing small venues across the US (Lexington, KY, Macon, GA, Chattanooga, TN, Savannah, GA, Greenville, SC, Mobile, AL, Jackson, MS, Lubbock, TX, Roswell, NM), and advertising the shows with flyers.

Those who attended the show were gifted pieces of a painting, which fans have theorised may be the cover art of an upcoming album.

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