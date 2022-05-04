Phoebe Bridgers has been praised by fans after she revealed she had an abortion last year.

The musician made the announcement following the reported decision of the US Supreme Court to overturn the Roe v Wade ruling that legalised abortion nationwide nearly 50 years ago.

Bridgers shared a candid post on social media detailing her own experiences after the draft was leaked online earlier this week.

“I had an abortion in October of last year while I was on tour,” she wrote

“I went to planned parenthood where they gave me the abortion pill. It was easy. Everyone deserves that kind of access.”

The 27-year-old also encouraged people to donate to abortion funds.

Fans were quick to praise Bridgers for sharing her experiences, with one writing: “i love phoebe bridgers so much. women speaking about their experiences with abortion so candidly does so much to destigmatize the whole issue.

“we won’t get anywhere until we start speaking about abortion as a standard medical procedure rather than some secret taboo offense.”

Another said: “thank u to phoebe bridgers for sharing her abortion story. this kind of transparency helps.”

One more added: “phoebe bridgers just revealed something very personal about herself bc of what’s happening right now. so much respect and love for her. banning abortion isn’t right, safe, and doesn’t help anyone.”

The decision to overturn the Roe v Wade ruling indicates that the Supreme Court’s conservative majority is primed to uphold a Mississippi law criminalising abortion care at 15 weeks of pregnancy, in the case of Dobbs v Jackson Women’s Health Organisation, and overrule precedents established in Roe and affirmed by the 1993 decision in Casey v Planned Parenthood.

