Piers Morgan announces he's become a father again but everyone’s distracted by his 'footwear’

Not many of us would associate Piers Morgan with something warm and fuzzy, but the TV host is now the proud “father” of two little fur babies.

The TalkTV commentator presented his new 10-week-old kittens to his 8.3 million Twitter followers on Sunday, revealing that his name choices were inspired by his footballing icons.

“Meet Dennis (named after Bergkamp, obviously) and _____ (still working on ‘Thierry’ but meeting resistance.)” he wrote.

We’re not sure what the two Arsenal legends would make of the tribute, nor what they’d think of Morgan’s sport-shoe-style footwear, but Twitter was certainly more interested in the clodhoppers on his feet than they were in the adorable cats clutched in his hands.

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

“Possibly the worst footwear I’ve ever seen,” one user wrote. “They are that bad they are brilliant.”

Others likened the black and white lace-ups to “clown boots” or bowling shoes, while another comment read: “The Tweenies want their shoes back.”

The broadcaster was quick to clarify that they weren’t clunky trainers, but were, in fact, slippers.

Others wondered why Morgan hadn’t paid hommage to his man-crush Cristiano Ronaldo when naming his beloved new pets.

He replied simply: “I tried…”

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.