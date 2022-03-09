On Tuesday, many people took to social media to celebrate International Women's Day. Among the people to post was the always respectful and definitely not misogynistic Piers Morgan.

Now, when it comes to social media posts meant to commemorate the holiday, there are some pretty strong contenders for the worst tweets. For example, London Dungeon decided the best way to celebrate women was by renaming the murderous Jack the Ripper, Jackie the Ripper for the day.

While that sparked intense outrage from many, Morgan's comment caused equal fury among social media users.

Morgan's contribution to International Women's Day included sharing an image that read, "Is International Women's Day over yet? I'm starving!"

Of course, his comment plays on the played-out joke that women belong in the kitchen, but in the year 2022, the comment just feels overdone and about 10 years too late.

Piers Morgan: misogynistic and not funny.

Along with this tweet, Morgan shared another post earlier for International Women's Day where he celebrated the "beautiful iconic women" who—get this—met him.

Some of the celebs in Morgan's montage included Ariana Grande, Naomi Campbell, Beyoncé, and more.

His comment was naturally met with some backlash on Twitter.

"Just in case you thought misogyny was getting less frequent here is a high profile public figure choosing #IWD2022 to flex his toxic masculinity. A grubby little incel," read one tweet.

Another tweet read, "Some dead joke. What a parcel 🤦🏾♂️"

"2022 and some people still find misogyny funny," wrote one person.

"More quality work from @piersmorgan, spend #IWD2022 trolling Meghan Markle, congratulating women that met him and now he’s hungry… so what you saying Piers? You think a woman’s place is in the kitchen cooking for you? Such a modern approach 🙄 you for right in at The Sun," read another tweet.

